How to Calculate the Slope on a Ramp

Ramps are built in place of or in addition to steps to make it possible for people in wheelchairs to enter a building. The slope of a ramp is an important factor in determining how easy the ramp is to ascend and descend, and dimensions usually depend on the space available to construct the ramp. You can calculate the slope by using a simple equation: rise/run. The lower the second number, the steeper the slope.

ADA Guidelines for Wheelchair Ramps

The Americans with Disabilities Act provides guidelines for wheelchair ramps in order to ensure they are as accessible as possible. According to the ADA, a wheelchair ramp must have a slope of 1:12. This means that for a 30 inch rise, the ramp would need to be 30 feet long. There must also be a 5 foot by 5 foot flat area, without any kind of obstructions, at the top of the ramp.

To calculate the slope of a ramp, you'll first need to measure the ramp's horizontal dimension from one end to the other. You'll also need to measure the base of the ramp, not the angled distance.

Finding the Rise

Next, measure the distance from the high end of the ramp to the ground. If the low end of the ramp is not on the ground, measure from the highest point of the ramp to the lowest. This is called the rise. Both the rise and the horizontal distance need to be measured using the same units, such as feet or inches.

Calculating the Slope

Divide the length of the ramp by the height. This will be the second number in your ratio. The first number is always one. If the ramp measures 12 feet long and the rise is 2 feet, you would divide 12 by 2 to get 6, and your ratio would be 1 to 6. This means that for every foot you go up, you will need 6 feet of ramp to get you there.

It's also important to understand that two completely different ramps can have the same slope. For instance, a 12-foot ramp with a 1-foot rise has a slope of 1 to 12, while a ramp that is 120 feet long and a 10-foot rise will have the same slope.

Calculating Ramp Degrees

To calculate the angle of the ramp in degrees, divide your ratio to get a decimal. Then take the arc tangent of the quotient using a scientific calculator to get the angle. For example, a ramp with a 1-to-12 slope yields the decimal 0.083. The arc tangent of this number is approximately 5 degrees.