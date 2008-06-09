How to Prune a Cactus

Step 4: Trim a Prickly Pear Cactus

Cut back to a new pad when trimming prickly pear cactus (​Opuntia​ spp., USDA zones 4-9). Use a hand saw or loppers to cut off sections of the pads you want to remove, until you have removed them. You may want to use long-handled tongs to grasp cut pads and bring them down in a controlled manner. Finally, according to Joe Marcus of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, make a clean cut a few inches above the stem where you will make your final cut. This prevents the stem from splitting.