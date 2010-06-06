Landscaping Ideas for Trampolines

Image Credit: Thierry Hebbelinck/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Along with the popularity of backyard trampolines comes the questions concerning landscaping around them. The surrounding environment can enhance or detract from the trampoline. A giant jumping hub can also damage the landscaping.



Considerations include base materials, surrounding trees and whether the trampoline will be out in the open or hidden from public view. If the trampoline is set in the ground, other landscaping issues need to be considered.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Ground Leveling for Trampolines

Whether installing a trampoline above or below ground, make sure the area is level. Tipping can be a real concern. An uneven area can be a safety hazard if the ground slopes even a small bit. Make sure all of the legs of the trampoline sit level without rocking. The surface can be reduced by digging or building up with compacted fill.

Advertisement

Base Material for Beauty

A lush lawn may suffer from the shadow a trampoline creates. If planning to install a trampoline above ground on grass, be aware that grass is difficult, if not impossible, to grow beneath the trampoline. To keep from having an unattractive muddy area, consider applying an organic base beneath and around the trampoline. A cushion of organic material is not only attractive, it creates a safety mat for errant jumpers.



Bark mulch, wood chips and sand are options that also help absorb impacts in case of falls. Dig a trench 6 feet outside the outer edges of the trampoline all the way around the perimeter of your trampoline and fill the circle with 10 to 12 inches of material. Install lawn edging to help keep the material in.

Advertisement

Tree Trimming for Trampolines

Trim any trees that hang over or near to the trampoline with a tree pruner. Limbs pose a danger in multiple ways; if low enough, bouncers could strike their head, tree limbs can fall, and sticks and debris can fall on the trampoline surface, causing injury. If considering planting trees nearby, keep them at a safe distance and avoid fruit- or nut-bearing trees. Install any fencing at a safe distance.

Advertisement

Pathways to Trampolines

Create an area around the trampoline that signifies recreation. Tie various recreation equipment, such as a swing set, swimming pool, and hot tub to the next with informal pathways using crushed stone or mulching. Each pathway can culminate in activity areas. Border the pathways with lawn edging or use cobblestone or pavers to line the path to keep the ground cover material in place. Stepping stones can also be incorporated into the path areas. Wooden or stone benches are an attractive and practical touch.

Shrubbery and Plantings

Separate the recreation area from other areas of the yard or from view of neighbors. Plant a hedge around the play area, offering a wind buffer, creating privacy and helping muffle sounds that might disturb neighbors. Hedges can be trimmed with hedge shears to any height. For a bit of whimsy, they can also be shaped into animal figures or other designs.