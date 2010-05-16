What Are the Benefits of Planting Flowers?

Image Credit: Amy Newton-McConnel/iStock/GettyImages

Planting flowers is a relatively easy activity, which can be enjoyed by novice gardeners and experts alike. The ideal time to plant flowers is on an overcast day with imminent rain and during moderate temperatures. Spring is a popular flower-planting season; however, many perennials will also flourish if planted in early fall. The benefits of planting flowers include increased landscaping appeal and interest, enhanced emotional well being, exercise for the gardener and environmental benefits such as erosion control and attracting pollinators.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Tip The benefits of planting flowers are many and include visual appeal, mood enhancement and erosion control, in addition to attracting pollinators and providing an enjoyable workout for the gardener.

Planting Flowers for Visual Appeal

Planting flowers adds color and visual interest to any landscape. A splash of color among shrubbery or trees increases the appeal of outdoor spaces. Additionally, throughout the blooming season, planted flowers provide gardeners with flowers suitable for cutting and bringing indoors or giving as a gift, saving money that would otherwise be spent at a florist. This can be very cost-effective.

With colors ranging from white to deep red, blue or purple, flowers beautify personal spaces, communities and highways. Several states, including California and Texas, plant wildflower seeds along the highways and roadways to encourage beautification. Planting flowers in shared spaces in a community makes the environment more attractive and fosters a sense of pride and care in the community's residents.

Using Flowers to Enhance Mood

Plants such as trees or flowers also tend to have a positive impact on people's mood, and can increase a person's overall feeling of well-being. Flowers offer this type of enjoyment for many, and they can add some cheer to a garden area, home approach or deck and patio spaces. Much like receiving a bouquet of flowers, planted flowers can enhance mood and bring joy.

Planting Flowers as Exercise

Gardeners can reap physical benefits from planting flowers. Gardening is an effective workout that uses many different muscle groups while increasing flexibility. It is also something that just about anyone can do, at any age. Digging and planting burns calories and uses muscles, while reaching and bending stretches the body to increase elasticity in those muscles. The exercise also burns calories at a rate ranging from 57 to 135 calories for every 15 minutes spent performing the activity. The number of calories burned varies in accordance with the weight of the gardener.

Advertisement

Planting Flowers for Cleaner Air

As with most plants, planting flowers has a number of different environmental benefits. Plants help to remove pollutants from the air. During the process of photosynthesis, the flower's leaves absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen. Additionally, planting flowers can help to hold soil in its proper place, reducing erosion and flooding. This makes planting flowers a practical choice, as well as a pretty one.

Using Flowers to Attract Pollinators

Planting flowers is good for the natural world as well. Most flowers attract helpful pollinators such as bees, butterflies, moths and other pollinators, which are necessary for our survival! Flowers come in many different colors and shapes, and they appeal to a wide range of helpful insects. Some types of flowers, such as bee balm, petunias, and hollyhocks, will even attract hummingbirds.