List of Nonflowering Plants

Nonflowering plants can be much more interesting than their monochromatic or variegated outward appearance would allow you to think. There is a wide range of nonflowering shrubs and plants that can add depth, texture and waves of color to your home or outdoor garden area.

A flowering garden is a beauty to behold. It can also set off fits of sneezing, red eyes and other allergic reactions. A garden filled with nonflowering plants can be just as stunning and colorful as a garden filled with bright blooms.

Difference Between Flowering and Nonflowering Plants

More than a pretty bloom separates a flowering specimen from a nonflowering shrub, bush, plant or tree.

Flowering plants have striking male and female parts that make a replica of the parent plant once they have successfully mingled. A ​nonflowering plant can be just as striking in appearance​ but performs its propagating purposes with much less flair. Flowering plants are in the angiosperm category, and nonflowering plants are in the gymnosperm category.

Gymnosperms provide a stunning backdrop, with bulbous seed pods mixed with reedy branches or thin leaves. These plants reproduce through seeds that aren't encompassed by a thick skin or fruit. These are called naked or exposed seeds.

Definition of a Nonflowering Plant

It seems straightforward enough. A plant that doesn't have a cycle that produces flowers is in the category of a nonflowering plant. However, they ​still produce offspring​ of a sort in order to propagate.

A plant that doesn't produce flowers will ​still produce seeds or spores​ in order to proliferate. They are typically asexual, meaning they tend not to need a tree or plant of the same type and different gender close by to ensure it can fertilize its seeds or spores.

The simplest form of nonflowering plants is ​mosses​. Tiny and mostly rootless, mosses can grow in moist places high and low outdoors. Ferns are on the other end of the nonflowering spectrum, with bright, showy falls of colorful leaves.

Ferns and Fronds

Ferns can create fans of color and texture in a garden or indoor space. Fern fronds can reproduce when the tiny spores that form on the back of the leaflets are shaken loose from the main plant and carried on the wind.

Types of ferns with colorful fronds that are ideal for color include:

​ Autumn fern ​ (​Dryopteris erythrosora​, USDA zones 6-12) – The leaves of this evergreen fern begin as a rusty pink and turn bright green in the hot summer months until turning a deep shade of copper in the fall.





​ Southern shield fern ​ (​Thelypteris normalis​, zones 7-10) – The spindly light-green, frilly fronds of this deciduous fern stand out as a bright spot all year long. It can tolerate sunny yards or full-shaded spots.





​Japanese painted fern​ (​Athyrium niponicum​ var. ​pictum​, zones 4-9) – The tousle of silver, gray and burgundy leaves atop long, dark-purple stems is a dainty addition to a tabletop or end table indoors. It will also work well in a dappled garden outdoors.

Plants That Grow Without Flowers

Examples of plants that provide depth, texture and color without flowering include:

​ Liverworts ​ (family Marchantiaceae) – These are small, moss-like plants that grow well on rocky terrain or within craggy retaining walls.





​Horsetails​ (family Equistaceae) – These reeds are surprisingly adaptable to dry or wet climates. They will spread quickly and need to be contained if put in the ground. They can grow as tall as 26 feet if not contained.



Names of Trees Without Flowers

Conifers are gymnosperms. They tend to grow male and female cones that spread its seed and have long, thin needles or leaves. Trees without flowers include:

Cedars (​Cedrus​ spp.)

Cypresses (multiple species)

Junipers (​Juniperus​ spp.)

Firs (​Abies​ spp.)

Pines (​Pinus​ spp.)

Redwoods (multiple species)

Yews (​Taxus​ and ​Cephalotaxus​ spp.)

Spruces (​Picea​ spp.)

Larches (​Larix​ spp.)

