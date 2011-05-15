The Correct Bed Size for a 3-Year-Old

Toddler beds are temporary. Though they won't be in use very long, they're meant as transition items for young children who are too big for a crib and too small for a more traditional bed. Many parents begin to think about transitioning children from a toddler bed to a "big kid" bed when they're around three years old.

Advertisement

Look at a variety of bed sizes and options to choose the best bed for your child, their room and whether or not you will be using the bed well into the future.

When Is It Time for a New Bed?

When a three-year-old appears to outgrow a toddler bed, it's time for a more permanent option. Most toddler beds have weight and height limits. Their mattresses are the same length and width as a crib, but most toddler beds aren't built to withstand more than 50 pounds. If a child can't stretch out comfortably while laying down in bed, it's time for a bigger model. The type and size of the bed depends on several factors, including room size. Other factors to consider are if the bed itself will transition to a teen's bed and or if it will eventually become a bed for an adult guest room.

Twin Size Bed

Many parents move transitioning toddlers into a twin or "single" size bed after their children outgrow toddler beds. A twin is the perfect size for a three year old and can take them into their teens. A standard twin is 38 inches wide and 75 inches long. Many bunk beds are twin-size, although it's probably best to wait a few years before putting your child in the top bunk. Twin beds are a good option for a smaller bedroom.

Full-Size Bed

A full-sized or "double" bed is another option for a three year old. Between 74 and 75 inches, full beds are the same length as a twin, but they are 54 inches wide. For children who like to snuggle with parents before sleeping, the full is a comfortable option. A teen can spread out in a full-size bed, and it perfectly transitions to a guest bed once the child has grown and flown the coop. A full-size bed works well in bigger rooms.

Safety Measures for Children's Beds

As full and twin beds are higher off the ground than toddler beds, safety rails are a good idea until parents are confident kids can sleep without falling out of the bed. Keeping one side of the bed against the wall also helps keep a toddler from rolling off the edge of the bed.