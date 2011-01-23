How to Kill Cockroaches in Electrical Outlets

Cockroaches are attracted to tight spaces where their bodies and shells can touch. Therefore, they prefer the insides of hollow walls and table legs, the undersides of furniture and even electrical outlets. Once inside the outlets, the secretions from the roaches can corrode your receptacles, damaging your home's wiring and creating the potential for a fire. You can kill cockroaches that are harboring in your electrical outlets and use preventative measures to keep them from coming back.