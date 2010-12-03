How to Plant Grass Seeds on a Slope

Step 7: Water and Fertilize Grass

Water grass daily to twice a day; use enough water to keep the top inch or two of soil moist (not soggy). This is important because it helps encourage root growth, which ultimately means healthy grass. Continue watering the new grass regularly, even after it sprouts and the covering is removed, to help it survive until it is well established. Apply a fertilizer 30 days after planting, if planted in spring, and again in fall. Wait until spring to fertilize if the grass was planted in the fall.