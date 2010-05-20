How to Plant Emerald Cedar Trees

Step 7: Top With Mulch

Spread 2 to 4 inches of an organic material, such as wood chips, over the soil, but keep that landscape mulch at least a couple of inches away from the trunks. Water immediately after planting, making sure to saturate the roots. Keep the planting site moist but not soggy for the first four weeks after planting and while the roots establish themselves into the planting site. Thereafter, make sure the cedars get at least 1 inch of water per week.