How to Troubleshoot Goodman Central Air Conditioning

If you can't figure out what's wrong with your air conditioner, it's time to call in a pro. Image Credit: Photography By Tonelson/iStock/GettyImages

Goodman is a trusted name for central air conditioners, but air conditioners are not a hands-off product; good maintenance is essential for smooth operation. Your air conditioner's efficacy reduces by as much as 30 percent if air ducts are leaky or have holes, but even a clogged filter is a performance-crusher. Do-it-yourself troubleshooting is possible, but Goodman encourages customers to use professionals, as many critical issues go unnoticed by the untrained eye.

System’s Airflow Seems Weaker

Poor airflow prevents systems from performing as designed. The Department of Energy states that air conditioner effectiveness can be reduced by 5 to 15 percent just because of a clogged filter. Add leaky ducts, and you may be losing even more efficiency every time you run your air conditioner. Duct integrity is critical but hard to test yourself, and it's well worth having a professional test things if you think you're losing pressure anywhere.

Filters may be the type you can clean and reuse, but air filters typically need to be replaced. Be aware that local construction, dust storms, or shedding pets can all cause your filters to clog much faster than you expect. Goodman recommends replacing filters every 90 days depending on the climate and conditions where you are located but check the air filter first if you have any issues. Keep a spare filter around in case unexpected conditions cause it to clog ahead of schedule.

Other compressor-compromising factors will impact airflow too, like having bushes or foliage close to your unit or having bent fins that don't circulate air effectively. A fin comb can help straighten bent fins to near-factory condition, but they're typically only available from wholesalers.

Running But Not Cooling

Both the evaporator and condenser coils are critical to how your air conditioner cools rooms. When they get dirty, they lose their ability to absorb heat and stop cooling your home as well. Air filters help keep the coils clean, but dirt is inevitable. Even with diligent filter cleaning, the condenser coils need at least an annual cleaning.

Lawn mowing, laundry vents, and wandering foliage all cause problems for evaporator and condenser coils. If you get airflow from your unit but the air coming out isn't cold, this may be why. Check coils after every filter inspection and you may stay ahead of lost efficiency.

Fan Doesn’t Run/Runs Loudly

When the fan won't run or creates a racket, it can be caused by a number of issues. The fins could be bent and keeping it from physically spinning. Your ball bearings may have failed, requiring new parts to be installed, which may be indicated if you can't easily rotate the fan shaft with the power off.

Space Feels More Humid or Warmer

Extracting humidity is one way air conditioners cool down the space in humid climates, but all that moisture needs to go somewhere. If your unit isn't draining condensate properly, clogged drain channels or full drain pans may be the issue. Worse than just making your space uncomfortable, you might slowly suffer condensation damage in your home, like mold.

Running stiff bottle brushes through condensate drains can reset your home's moisture balance while dramatically improving machine performance.

Maybe It's Another Issue

Ultimately, there can be many air conditioner symptoms: It's not cooling, it's loud, it's humid, it just doesn't run. These main problems can be caused by so many other factors, like even your thermostat failing to receive electricity.

For instance, electrical connections loosen from constant vibrations over time, eventually causing the compressor or fan controls to fail. Refrigerant can run too low or too high and impact performance, which is common, particularly with DIYers who may not understand how to measure existing refrigerant or ensure the correct amount is added. In fact, adding refrigerant indiscriminately can worsen problems.

Many DIY maintenance tasks will improve function and longevity with your Goodman air conditioner. Losing efficiency month after month adds up. If your energy bills are mounting, you might be surprised by what a good investment a service call can be.