How to Use a Hand Weeder

Weeding is never a fun task, but a hand weeder can make the job a little easier. Weeds will quickly take over a garden or yard if they're not removed. Chemicals work for many weeding tasks, but it's much safer for the environment, children and animals to remove weeds by hand. A hand weeder is a very basic, short gardening tool with a forked metal end and a short grip that helps remove the weeds from the ground. It's simple to use, but there are tricks to make the task of weeding with a hand weeder easier.