How to Remove Air From Toilet Plumbing

Step 4: Use an Auger

Run the guide tube of the toilet auger, also called a closet auger or sewer snake, down the drain and turn the crank to the point that it gets tight in one direction. Turn it back in the other direction until it is tight that way. Crank it back to the center and pull the guide tube out. If the water drains, try flushing again. If it bubbles or backs up again, repeat Steps 2 and 3. If it still fights you, move on to Step 5. Note that a manual auger works best with shallow clogs and an electric auger works best for clogs that are deep within the pipe.