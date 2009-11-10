How to Care for an Indoor Norfolk Pine Tree

Step 4: Water When Soil Is Dry

Water Norfolk pine when the top inch of soil becomes dry. Water thoroughly so that water runs through the drainage holes and the entire soil area becomes moist. Never let Norfolk pines sit in standing water or their roots will rot. Empty the excess water out of the saucer after watering thoroughly. Allow the soil to dry before you water again. Norfolk pines do best when they have consistent water and moisture, so monitor the soil regularly.