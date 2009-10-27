How to Kill Fleas With Lemon Juice

Things You'll Need
2 cups of water
1 lemon
1/3 cup rosemary
Large pot
Spray bottle
Pet shampoo
If you find fleas in your home the cause is most likely from your pet bring them in from outside. The first reaction when finding fleas in your pet's fur may be to give your pet a flea bath using special flea shampoo. However, you can also use a home remedy that includes lemon juice. Lemon juice when mixed with water is a natural deterrent for fleas. Also, when you add rosemary to your lemon juice and water you'll repel the fleas even more to leave your pet and home.
Step 1
Add 2 cups of water to a large pot and bring to a boil. Slice one lemon into thin slices while waiting for the water to boil.
Step 2
Add the lemon slices with the rind to the boiling water. Add a 1/3 cup of dried rosemary to the mixture. Continue boiling for five minutes and then remove the pot from the heat. Cover the pot with a lid and let it sit overnight at room temperature.
Step 3
Drain the mixture into a spray bottle and then spray your cat or dog's fur with the lemon spray. Make sure to not spray near the pet's face so that it can't get in your it's eyes. You also can spray the mixture onto a cloth and wipe around the area where the fleas are.
Step 4
Add two or three drops of the lemon mixture to the inside of your pet's collar to help prevent fleas from getting on your pet. Also, place a few drops near the shoulder blades of your pet and make sure to not add too much.
Step 5
Add a 1/4 cup of lemon mixture to your pet's shampoo. This is a safe way to keep a lemon scent in your pet's coat when bathing them to make sure fleas don't return. Also, make sure not to get the shampoo near your pet's eyes.