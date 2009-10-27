How to Kill Fleas With Lemon Juice

If you find fleas in your home the cause is most likely from your pet bring them in from outside. The first reaction when finding fleas in your pet's fur may be to give your pet a flea bath using special flea shampoo. However, you can also use a home remedy that includes lemon juice. Lemon juice when mixed with water is a natural deterrent for fleas. Also, when you add rosemary to your lemon juice and water you'll repel the fleas even more to leave your pet and home.