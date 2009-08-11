How To Fix a Leaking Evaporative (Swamp) Cooler

Step 7: Look for Scale Buildup

Check to see if there is leaking out of the bottom of the cooler housing from the sides of the pad. If this is the case, check the level of scale buildup on the sides of the pad and on the plastic inserts on the sides. If it seems excessive, you need to either clean or replace the pad. If the level of scale buildup doesn't seem excessive, check to make sure that the plastic side wall of the reservoir assembly is seated properly, with the base inside the wall of the lower reservoir.