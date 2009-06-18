How to Dispose of Spray Paint Cans

The contents of spray paint cans are under high pressure, which is why you can't just throw them in the garbage. They could explode if submitted to heat or extreme pressure in a garbage truck. While empty cans can be disposed of in your household garbage, cans with even a small amount of paint left unused can be a safety and environmental hazard. Proper disposal of spray paint cans is important; in some places you can be fined for disposing them with your regular garbage.