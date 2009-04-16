How to Kill Fleas With Pine-Sol

Summer months bring about perfect conditions for fleas to multiply. You don't need to have pets for fleas to invade your home. Contrary to popular belief, perfectly clean homes can easily become infested with fleas. The good news isu can kill fleas in and around your home with a common household product called Pine Sol.
Warning
Do not let pets come into contact with the Pine Sol solution.
Things You'll Need
Pine Sol original scent
Spray bottle
Bucket
Mop
Carpet shampooer (optional)
How to Get Rid of Fleas With Pine-Sol
Step 1
Pour Pine Sol into a spray bottle. Do not dilute. Spray the Pine Sol around the exterior of your home, paying particular attention to doorways, doormats and low windows. Pine Sol contains eucalyptus oil, which kills and repels fleas. By treating the exterior of your home first, you will prevent new fleas from invading your home, and will ensure that any fleas trying to leave your home will be killed.
Step 2
Mop all hard floors in your home with 1/4 cup of Pine Sol per gallon of water. Don't forget to mop inside closets, laundry rooms, bathrooms and pantries that have hard floors. Otherwise, you'll end up with fleas seeking refuge in these areas.
Step 3
Moisten a rag with water, then pour 1 tbsp. of Pine Sol onto the rag. Wipe down windowsills with this rag. Some types of fleas are drawn to light, and hop onto windowsills during the day. Treating the sills with Pine Sol will kill fleas that hop up there.
Step 4
Treat carpets by using a carpet shampooer. If you don't have one, borrow or rent one. Shampoo as usual, but add 1/8 cup of Pine Sol to the rinse water. The combination of water, heat and Pine Sol will kill live fleas and their eggs.