How to Make Grass Grow in Red Clay Soil

Step 3: Rake and Loosen the Soil

Rake the area so that it is cleared of rocks and pebbles, which not only impede the grass seed from making contact with the soil but make an uncomfortable surface to walk on. If you are using a tiller, lightly run the machine over the area to loosen the upper 3 or 4 inches. Rake the area again to fill in any low areas and to make the total area as flat as possible.