Genius Lawn And Weeding Tools You Need To Buy During Amazon Prime Day
It has come to that time of year again where shoppers get ready to enjoy some serious savings on their online purchases. That's right, it's almost time for Amazon's annual Prime Day event, taking place in 2025 from July 8-11, where the retail giant slashes prices on thousands of items so you can shop your Amazon Wishlist at a deep discount. While many of the limited-time sales are announced at the kickoff of Prime Day, there are many early discounts to be enjoyed before the official shopping extravaganza begins.
The Prime Day sale has come to be known for steep price drops on Amazon devices, tech products, and household goods, but there's another category absolutely worth shopping this year: lawn and weeding tools. Let Amazon take you beyond the basic shovel and rake to finally make quick and efficient work of your lawn and garden chores, all while still being wallet-friendly. Win-win! So, how did we decide on which products to include in this round-up? Simple: reviews, price, what you get for the cost of the product, its practical use, and brand.
How we chose the best lawn and weeding items from Amazon Prime Day
Amazon has no shortage of items to choose from when it comes to lawn and garden tasks. So, how did we choose the ones we did? Simple: comparing prices, practicality, features, "bang for the buck," brand, and buyer reviews available on the listings of each item.
First, we took a look at buyer reviews. We made sure that every item we chose received at least a 4-star rating. Then, we compared the discounted price and the features or bundles it included, asking ourselves if you're getting a value for the price you're paying. Then, we considered the practical nature of the product. Is this something that is super niche for one particular use and will, otherwise, collect dust in your storage most days of the year, or not? Finally, we looked at the brand. If it is a brand that is known for a stellar product, that is something worth considering. Without further ado, we've compiled a list of our favorite lawn and garden tool essentials worth grabbing while the price is right during Amazon Prime Day.
The Roamwild multi-digger garden manual edger gives your lawn the crisp, clean borders with ease
For a beautifully manicured yard, a lawn edger is an essential tool for getting a clean trim where the grass meets a sidewalk, patio, or driveway. With an ergonomic dual-grip handle, extra-wide foot plates, and lightweight fiberglass body, this all-in-one tool makes digging, breaking up lumps, and achieving clean edges a piece of cake with utmost power and control.
During Prime Day, the Roamwild Multi-Digger Garden Edger is only $59.99, 14% off of the usual $69.99.
Grampa's Weeder boasts beloved, effortless weeding tools with simple designs
An absolute cult favorite (over 62k positive reviews as of publication!), Grampa's Weeder is the ultimate stand-up manual weeding tool. Gone are the days of chemicals and hunching or kneeling to rid your garden of unwanted growth, as this simple yet effective tool effortlessly removes weeds with the leverage of the steel foot pedal. Though the standalone weeder isn't on sale, the bundle with Grampa's Garden Hook, a multi-use tool for cutting, digging, edging, and planting.
The bundle is on sale for $59.96 (20% off of the typical $74.98), so you can see what all the fuss is about.
2-in-1 battery-powered JAGROM cordless weed whacker trims and edges at the push of a button
A string trimmer, or weed whacker, is a versatile tool for your lawn care arsenal, perfect for switching between landscaping tasks like trimming and edging. With a rotating cutting width of 12 inches, the foldable JAGROM Cordless String Trimmer comes equipped with automatic spool line adjustment and a rechargeable lithium battery so you can prune to your heart's content for up to 60 minutes per charge.
Snag it during Prime Day for only $69.99, which is a 22% savings from the regular retail of $89.99.
Handheld SnapFresh cordless shrub trimmer makes quick work of hedges, grass, and more
Equipped with a 5.5-inch steel hedge trimmer blade, which can cut branches over a quarter inch thick, and a 3.25-inch wide grass shear blade, this handy and handheld tool easily trims grass, hedges, shrubs, and small trees. The trimmer, powered with a rechargeable interior lithium battery, features a non-slip grip handle and is lightweight at only 1.36 pounds, making it exceptionally easy to handle.
Make Prime Day work harder for you, and grab the SnapFresh Cordless Hedge Trimmer while it's marked down 22% from $35.99 to $27.99.
The Garden Weasel nut gathering roller tool is as fun as it is effective
Does your yard feature a nut or oak tree that's constantly pelting the grass with nuts or acorns? Garden Weasel's genius solution for collecting them in a simple (and fun – great job for the kids!) way is the Nut Gatherer. This genius tool operates by rolling it along the ground with a small amount of pressure, which allows the wires to separate enough for the acorn or nut to enter, but not leave the cage.
The Nut Gatherer is on sale for Prime Day for $32.99, 34% off from its original $49.99 price.
Snag the Gardena reel mower for quiet, eco-friendly lawn care (and some exercise too!)
Not your grandpa's old-school push mower, the Gardena Reel Lawn Mower features a contact-free precision cutting technique with its adjustable-height non-stick blades. Unlike a traditional gas or electric mower, all this one needs is a little elbow grease to get the job done, making it a sustainable and healthy choice for you and your yard, not to mention exceptionally quiet for all day use. The lightweight reel mower is easy to maneuver with its ergonomic grip folding handle.
The Gardena Reel Lawn Mower is on sale for $125, down 11% from $139.99.
The YUQUESEN handheld cordless leaf blower packs a lot of power in its lightweight design
Easily clean up leaves, grass trimmings, and more from walkways, patios, and driveways with the powerful YUQUESEN Handheld Cordless Leaf Blower. This high-speed airflow leaf blower is cordless thanks to its two rechargeable batteries, which provide up to 26 minutes of runtime. Clocking in at only 1.12 pounds, this lightweight handheld tool is easy to operate for efficient yard clean-up, as well as many other household tasks.
The YUQUESEN Handheld Cordless Leaf Blower is on sale for $79.98, half off the regular price of $159.99
The GARDEN WEASEL garden tiller claw makes easy work of tough soil
When it comes to prepping your soil, the Garden Weasel Garden Claw is a one-stop-shop for weeding, tilling, and aerating, all done from an ergonomic standing position. Built with professional grade materials for decades of use, this multi-purpose garden claw tool makes quick work of even the toughest weeds or tightly packed soil with just a twist. The Garden Weasel claw ensures you'll never have to battle with your tough terrain again.
Available during Prime Day at a 38% discount, the Garden Weasel $27.72 versus the regular price of $44.95,
Carbon steel wall-mounted TIDYME organizer stores up to 300 pounds of tools
As you expand your collection of lawn and gardening tools, it's essential to keep them all organized to avoid cluttered chaos in your garage or shed. Thankfully, the 48-inch TIDYME wall-mounted tool organizer has you covered. This heavy-duty carbon steel organizer can store up to 300 pounds of tools on its double row of hooks to free up floor space and wrangle your tools into a well-organized storage solution.
The 48-inch TIDYME wall-mounted tool organizer is on sale for Prime Day at $57.75, a 32% savings off of the typical $84.95 price tag.
DRINCOSH retractable hose reel keeps landscaping watered and your hose out of sight
What good is spending ages on landscaping if you can't easily keep your work watered and unsightly hose wrangled? Enter the DRINCOSH Retractable Hose Reel, which checks both boxes with its smooth, speed-controlled retract to avoid kinks and knots when reeling in the 130-foot hose. When it's time to water, the locking system ensures you can pause the rigorously tested retraction at any hose length. Its protective weather-resistant reel features a 180-degree swivel bracket for full control over your watering experience.
The DRINCOSH Retractable Hose Reel is currently on sale for $129.99 (46% off of $239.98).
The Rvwsx programmable sprinkler timer takes the guesswork and effort out of daily watering
Speaking of watering, let tech take the effort out of remembering to hydrate your lawn and plants every day by snagging a Rvwsx Programmable 2-Zone Sprinkler Timer is an intuitive timer allows you to set up two different automatic watering schedules with individual hose outlets for each one for a customized setup. The battery-operated timer also features a rain delay option, as well as the ability to manually use the hose as needed without affecting the set schedules.
Grab the Rvwsx Programmable 2-Zone Sprinkler Timer for only $34.99, 26% off the usual $46.99 retail.
The eufy E15 robot lawn mower takes care of all the lawn maintenance so you are free to make summer memories
For those ready to really take advantage of Prime Day savings, why not go all-in and invest in a eufy E15 Robot Lawn Mower that does all of the grass cutting for you while you relax. Though not a cheap initial investment, this robot lawn mower still saves you some SERIOUS dough. The eufy E15 robot lawn mower automatically and precisely maps your yard then uses revolutionary technology to reliably cut up to 0.2 acres of grass, avoid obstacles, and adapt to real-time weather conditions. Isn't technology incredible?!
The eufy E15 Robot Lawn Mower currently has a 35% savings off of the regular price of $2,299.99, means the sale price of $1,499.99.