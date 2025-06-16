The Reolink Altas' Innovative Ten-Second Pre-Record Feature Changes The Security Camera Game
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From break-ins and robberies to Amazon package thieves, modern homeowners have every right to be concerned about home security. Thankfully, whether you are living in a rough part of town or simply want to know what occurs on your property while you're not looking, the right security camera can provide an instant quality of life upgrade by adding peace of mind and 24-hour surveillance into your daily routine. And while there are countless options to choose from when shopping for security cameras, Reolink is here to make the choice a no-brainer with the launch of their newest battery-operated security powerhouse, the Altas.
Reolink is renowned for creating industry-leading, cutting-edge technology that's also extremely reliable and user-friendly, empowering people to protect what matters most. Launched as a part of Reolink's 16th Anniversary celebration, the Altas camera sets itself apart from other wireless security cameras in many ways, including battery life, solar charging options, and ColorX night vision. But most notably, the Altas boasts the industry's first pre-record option for wireless cameras, giving homeowners the ability to view the crucial moments of footage leading up to motion being detected. This provides a more complete picture and avoids the issue that plagues other battery-operated cameras: Missing the beginning of events before motion detection triggers recording.
Truthfully, this pre-record feature alone is such a game-changer that you can stop your search now. But on top of that, Reolink is celebrating its 16-year milestone by offering a special launch offer on the incredible Altas line by using code ALTASB5M on Reolink.com until June 22nd for additional savings. Talk about a total win-win: the best features at a great rate. Let's dive into all the specs that make the Reolink Altas the ideal decision for your home's security needs so you can snag it during the launch sale.
Exceptional battery life and solar charging options keep the Reolink Altas running for ages without a recharge
Before we jump into the innovative smart features of the Reolink Altas, let's explore how the camera is built for a long-lasting, user-centric experience. The reason the Altas is able to boast its many innovative features is because of the epic 20,000mAh battery that allows it to run up to 540 days in standby motion-triggered mode on one charge. For those using the innovative pre-recording mode, the battery will last 14 days until it is time for a recharge, whereas the continuous recording mode will last 8 days. However, the best part is that the Altas is compatible with the 6-watt Reolink Solar Panel 2, allowing its pre-recording mode to run at only one hour of direct sunlight a day, or 24/7 continuous recording at only two hours of direct sunlight per day.
In addition to its incredible battery that blows away industry standards, the weatherproof bullet-shaped body is built to withstand the elements, from rain and snow to dust and wind, as well as extreme temperatures from -4 degrees F to 131 degrees F. The camera features flexible storage options for security footage, including an internal 512GB SD card, meaning you can store months of footage on the device without a subscription. For more robust security setups, you can expand your storage capacity and cross-camera control with additional local, hub, and cloud options.
Another essential feature of a wireless camera is, of course, its ability to stay connected without being wired in. The Altas boasts a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connection to keep your home security system running reliably and quickly, supporting both 2.4GHz and 5GHz connections. In addition to its wide-reaching stable coverage, the Wi-Fi connection boasts encrypted WPA3 security to protect your privacy. Between the exceptional battery life and dependable, secure connection, the Reolink Altas is built to handle high-traffic areas with ease.
The innovative features of the Reolink Altas give it a leg up on the competition
Besides its massive battery, the Reolink Altas' standout features are what set this incredible piece of tech apart from the crowd. With an easy setup that can be accomplished in minutes, the Altas can be fully controlled, viewed, and adjusted on the Reolink mobile app. The 2K camera uses advanced AI smart detection to distinguish between people, cars, animals, and other motion, so you have a clear picture of your property with less false alarms. In addition, the Altas features ColorX night vision that provides clarity with full-color detail even in low light, meaning your footage is always clear, day or night. Depending on your preferred settings, when motion is detected, dual spotlights and a siren can be activated, a notification will pop up via your mobile app, and you can use the two-way audio to communicate with guests or deter intruders on the spot. In addition, this cutting-edge camera boasts smart home integration with Alexa, Google Home, and Reolink's own hub control system.
But Altas' pièce de résistance is absolutely its revolutionary pre-record feature. The pre-record mode allows you to both save on storage space compared to continuous use while still capturing the essential moments before motion is detected, and traditional recording would usually kick in. This incredible feature could make all the difference when it comes to capturing essential details before other cameras would pick up footage, such as the approach of an intruder or vehicle before they reach the motion detection zone. These crucial 2-10 seconds, which are completely missed by the delay in other cameras, are what make the Altas such a powerful, essential tool for protecting your home in a comprehensive way.
Your wireless smart security search is over – Reolink's brand new Altas is the feature-heavy yet user-friendly home security solution to give you full peace of mind and reliable, clear, seamless footage. To sweeten the deal, Reolink is offering up to 47% off on a selection of its most popular smart cameras throughout June in celebration of the brand's 16th anniversary. Among the top deals:
Altas PT Ultra – A 4K battery-powered camera with pan & tilt functionality and the same smart pre-recording tech as Altas, now available at a significant discount.
Go PT Ultra – A 4G-enabled 8MP camera designed for remote monitoring, ideal for properties without Wi-Fi, also on sale.
If you're finally ready to upgrade your home security and feel at peace while spending time at home, visit Reolink.com today to check out these and other great deals.