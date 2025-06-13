These WYBOT Robot Pool Vacuums Give You More Time Swimming And Less Time Skimming
Whether searching for a last-minute Father's Day gift for your dad, grandpa, or partner, or you're simply looking for some cool pool tools to keep your splash pad clean and ready to use with minimal effort, WYBOT has some amazing products to consider. If you own a pool or are thinking about getting one, there is a good chance that you are familiar with the upkeep that they require to both look inviting and be technically safe to swim in. Although the safety of the water comes more down to filtration and your chemical balances, controlling the dust, dirt, sediment, and whatever other nasty stuff that finds its way into your pool can be a challenge to keep up with. If you have the right tools, however, you can spend less time scrubbing and more time sunning.
WYBOT has a wide selection of different pool cleaning robot vacuums that are all hands-free, which means it may seem like you're gifting a pool cleaner, but really, you're giving the gift of more downtime. Don't wait to shop because WYBOT is offering some amazing deals and savings in June, including a limited-time Father's Day offer valued at $400. Enter WYBOT50 at checkout for an extra $50 off.
To help you narrow down your selection, here are the four top products that we recommend.
WYBOT S2 SolarVision: Smart Vision Meets Solar Power—The Future of Pool Cleaning
If you have used a pool cleaner before — even a robotic one — you may have noticed they can be a bit unruly. Not only do they sometimes leave behind part of the mess, but they can also be a pain to get in and out of the water, and, in most cases, you will have to drag them out either to store or charge them. The WYBOT S2 SolarVision, however, will not only clean your pool thoroughly and without supervision, but it also has automatic underwater docking, which means it returns to its charger when cleaning is finished. Even better, the charger is solar-powered, so no extra electricity is needed.
It also has AI vision through the use of a smart camera that allows it to detect twigs, algae, stones, sand, hair — you name it — and suck it up into its dual filtration system. This vacuum is excellent for large pools up to 3,200 square feet, and it is also capable of expertly navigating any shape, whether it is freeform, rectangular, or round. While you can set a weekly cleaning AAAschedule, there is also the option to send it out for an on-demand clean whenever you need it, all of which is easily controlled through the app. You can get a super deal on the WYBOT S2 SolarVision today, with $200 off, plus a gift valued at $100, and an extra $50 off with code WYBOT50.
WYBOT S2 Solar: Sunlight-Driven Cleaning, Poolside Bliss
If you want most of the features of the S2 SolarVision but are hoping for something less expensive, the WYBOT S2 Solar model may be the right fit for you. This robot vacuum is almost identical to the WYBOT S2 SolarVision, featuring the same charging station and the ability to handle a pool of equal size and shape. The main difference is that this one comes without the AI debris detection, but that doesn't mean that it will keep your pool any less clean. The S2 Solar will leave you with similarly clean results. Plus, it has the ability to run for over 2.5 hours on a single charge, and it can work for a full week without requiring emptying.
This model also returns automatically to the charging dock and allows for not only solar charging but DC charging, in case the weather is uncooperative and unable to provide enough sunlight for a full charge. These robot cleaners also allow you to choose from seven different cleaning modes, including floor, wall, waterline, full pool, eco pool, turbo floor, or floor then wall combo, so you can pretty much ditch the skimmer — except if you keep it on hand for an occasional small animal rescue. Purchase the WYBOT S2 Solar now and save big. Don't forget to use code WYBOT50 at checkout for maximum savings.
WYBOT C2 Vision: AI-Powered Precision, Crystal-Clear Pools
The WYBOT C2 Vision offers the opposite benefits to the S2 Solar above, foregoing the solar charger to give you AI vision at a lower price point. This vacuum is a great deal at only $700, and for most people, the missing or less capable features are pretty inconsequential. It does have to be plugged in to charge, and it is ideal for pools around 2100 square feet, but it offers an extra 30 minutes of run time, with 180 minutes for a single charge.
It also has the same cleaning options as the S2 Solar, with the addition of dirt-hunting mode, which is also present in the S2 SolarVision. Though it has to be plugged in to charge, it is wireless when working. Additionally, it can be scheduled for up to four weekly cleanings. Although it doesn't have a dock, it will return to the pool edge when it has finished a cleaning cycle, making it easy to remove it from the water without having to enter the pool yourself. The top-load filter basket also makes cleaning the filter super fast, easy, and mess-free. You can buy the WYBOT C2 Vision today and save up to $100. Don't forget to use code WYBOT50 at checkout.
WYBOT F1: Solar-Powered Skimming, Effortless Perfection
Are budget and energy efficiency the most important factors for you? The WYBOT F1 may be your ideal choice. This cleaner is by far the most affordable at only $330. It features built-in solar charging, so it doesn't even require a dock (though it does also offer DC charging if you need to juice it up in a pinch). It has two cleaning modes: A 24-hour auto-cycle that includes periods of cleaning and pausing, or an eight-hour continuous clean cycle.
The main difference with this model is that it is designed to clean the surface rather than the interior lining of the pool, so it won't go underwater. That said, it is made to head directly to the walls, where most debris collects, and work its way around to successfully remove all detritus from the surface. It is also capable of working around obstacles like ladders, without skipping over the surrounding areas. To ensure that anything collected in the filter stays in the filter, it does not allow for any backflow. This vacuum is also able to leave the pool by itself, and you get updates in the app to keep on top of it from afar. The WYBOT F1 is available today, and you can skim an extra $50 off the price using code WYBOT50 at checkout.