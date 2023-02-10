6 Best Finds from IKEA's Affordable Design Line

Who doesn't love a good collab? The only thing better than a new collection from one of our favorite brands is a new collection from ‌two‌ of our favorites brands! IKEA and Marimekko have made our week by doing just that, announcing the forthcoming release of their limited-edition collaborative collection, BASTUA.

The Swedish and Finnish homeware brands have teamed up to design a line of over 25 items ranging from furniture to glassware and textiles — all inspired by traditional self-care rituals of Nordic sauna culture. ("Bastu" is Swedish for sauna.)

For the first time ever, Marimekko has designed unique prints particularly for this collection, which feature graphic imagery that harkens to rhubarbs that grow near sauna buildings, the curved cuts of carved wood, and gentle water ripples on lakes.

The products in the collection range from $4.99 to $89.99, and will be sold exclusively in IKEA retail channels worldwide starting in March. Below is a sneak peek of some of our favorite featured designs from BASTUA.

1. Rhubarb Leaf Tray

2. Rhubarb Print Large Bag

3. Lantern With Wooden Accents

4. Rhubarb Print Robe

5. Striped Water Bottle

6. Water Ripple Pattern Tray

