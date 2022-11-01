This Gingerbread House Doormat Is a Foolproof Anthropologie Dupe

Now that we're in November, it's safe to say that it's officially the holiday season, meaning it's time to start decorating our homes accordingly. One of the first places guests will see when entering your home for seasonal festivities is your front door, so it would be nice to have a jolly and welcoming doormat to set the tone for the rest of your holiday decor.

TikTok user @k80lynneee recently shared a video of a charming gingerbread house doormat available at Kirkland's Home right now that's inspired by a design originally sold at Anthropologie. The dupe is currently on sale for 25% off, marked down from $16.99 to $12.74. It measures 29 inches in length and 17 inches wide, and is made from coir and latex.

Commenter's on Katie Lynne's post expressed their enthusiasm for the gingerbread house doormat, with many sharing other places where similar dupes are available at varying price points. A simple rendition of the design is being offered at Five Below for just $5, for example. Meanwhile, World Market has a version that includes green details that's going for $14.99.

On the pricier end of the spectrum is Michael's, whose $24.99 doormat features a red door and bushes along with green windows and shrubbery. Then, there's the Wayfair model coming in at $39, followed by Pottery Barn's light-up design selling for $49.

If the buzz about this post is any indication, all of these mats are about to be snatched up soon so you better act quickly and get yours pronto.