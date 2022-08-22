10 Budget-Friendly Alternatives to Anthropologie's Trending Havana Leather Chair

We're all for spotting an iconic item before it blows up, and the Anthropologie Havana Leather Chair is the perfect example. We received word that sales for this piece have been skyrocketing over the past few weeks, and we really think it could be the next CB2 Gwyneth Bouclé Chair.

To get ahead of the trend, we have rounded up 10 slightly more affordable picks with the same buckle detailing, wrapped arms, and rich upholstery. And just to clarify, we are all for splurging on the stunning Anthro accent chair if it's within your budget — it's a classic piece that will last a lifetime. But if you aren't quite ready for the $1,498 price tag, here are some amazing alternatives made from both vegan and genuine leather.

Kicking things off with quite the budget buy, this armchair features a solid wood frame and gorgeous camel-colored faux leather upholstery.

Midcentury style gets a hint of refined rustic charm with honey spindle legs and caramel brown upholstery.

Here's the same silhouette in black for a little extra modern flair.

This cognac leather chair is peak luxury. The solid wood base, thick memory foam cushions, and trio of monochromatic saddle leather belts combine comfort with vintage-inspired style.

At first glance, this may appear to be the exact same chair as above. And while it is ​quite​ similar, the base is completely different. Swap the angles for curves and you have this equally striking accent piece.

Get the look for less when you exchange full leather for leather accents.

The solid wood base, rich upholstery, and cushion-wrapped arms mirror Anthropologie's Havana Chair at a fraction of the price.

Supple tan leather and natural cane combine to create this new take on a buckle-detailed chair.

Soho Home crafted this leather sling chair with a subtle buckle beneath. Quality and elegance at its finest.

This modern accent combines two tones of leather for a lovely contrast between light and dark.