10 Budget-Friendly Alternatives to Anthropologie's Trending Havana Leather Chair

By Erin Lassner Updated August 22, 2022
We're all for spotting an iconic item before it blows up, and the Anthropologie Havana Leather Chair is the perfect example. We received word that sales for this piece have been skyrocketing over the past few weeks, and we really think it could be the next CB2 Gwyneth Bouclé Chair.

To get ahead of the trend, we have rounded up 10 slightly more affordable picks with the same buckle detailing, wrapped arms, and rich upholstery. And just to clarify, we are all for splurging on the stunning Anthro accent chair if it's within your budget — it's a classic piece that will last a lifetime. But if you aren't quite ready for the $1,498 price tag, here are some amazing alternatives made from both vegan and genuine leather.

1. OSP Home Furnishings Parkfield Faux Leather Accent Chair, $218.06

Kicking things off with quite the budget buy, this armchair features a solid wood frame and gorgeous camel-colored faux leather upholstery.

2. Safavieh Home Oslo Faux Leather Chair, $723.99

Midcentury style gets a hint of refined rustic charm with honey spindle legs and caramel brown upholstery.

3. AllModern Marla Accent Chair, $930

Here's the same silhouette in black for a little extra modern flair.

4. Art Leon Genuine Leather Living Room Chair, $999.99

This cognac leather chair is peak luxury. The solid wood base, thick memory foam cushions, and trio of monochromatic saddle leather belts combine comfort with vintage-inspired style.

5. Art Leon Top-Grain Leather Chair, $1,049.99

At first glance, this may appear to be the exact same chair as above. And while it is ​quite​ similar, the base is completely different. Swap the angles for curves and you have this equally striking accent piece.

6. Art Leon Fabric Living Room Chair, $749.99

Get the look for less when you exchange full leather for leather accents.

7. Tiago Accent Armchair, $289.99

The solid wood base, rich upholstery, and cushion-wrapped arms mirror Anthropologie's Havana Chair at a fraction of the price.

8. Soho Home Campden Armchair, $670

Supple tan leather and natural cane combine to create this new take on a buckle-detailed chair.

9. Soho Home Sagrada Chair, $905

Soho Home crafted this leather sling chair with a subtle buckle beneath. Quality and elegance at its finest.

10. Modloft Black Allen Genuine Leather Armchair by Bruno Faucz, $1,070

This modern accent combines two tones of leather for a lovely contrast between light and dark.

