This Sam's Club Snack Tastes Like a Classic Breakfast Item

Sure, breakfast is delicious ... but have you had breakfast-flavored ​snacks​? For example, earlier this year, Jeni's ice cream released a pancake-flavored ice cream. And just last month Sam's Club started offering a nutty banana French toast trail mix. More recently, however, it appears the warehouse is selling another breakfast-inspired treat: pancake-flavored puffcorn.

If you're unfamiliar with puffcorn, you might know it by the name "corn puffs." They're baked snacks made of corn meal and are light, airy, and crispy. Puffcorn are sometimes shaped to look like popcorn, much like the version sold at Sam's Club.

On that note, the product is by a brand called Like Air Puffcorn. According to the company's website, its snacks "contain no hulls or hard kernels and won't get stuck in your teeth," which is great news if you avoid popcorn for that reason.

The brand's pancake puffcorn sounds downright delicious. Its flavor is described as "the perfect blend of sweet and salty with a hint of maple syrup," according to the Sam's Club website. BRB, drooling.

Its ingredients are simple: non-GMO corn meal, non-GMO sunflower oil, and non-GMO pancake seasoning, which is made of brown sugar, rice flour, salt, sugar, and natural flavors. The snack is also naturally gluten-free and produced in a nut-free facility.

Like Air's baked pancake puffcorn is currently priced at just $5.98 per 14-ounce bag, though the exact price might vary by location. To find the closest Sam's Club warehouse near you, check out the store's club finder tool.

Where else can you buy Like Air baked puffcorn?

If you don't live near a Sam's Club, don't worry. According to Like Air, you can also find its products at:

Kroger

ShopRite

Fairway

Price Rite

Kings

Balducci's

You can also buy the baked pancake puffcorn snacks on Amazon.