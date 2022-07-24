Costco's New Italian Dessert Is Absolutely Mouthwatering

By Charlotte Beach July 24, 2022
You don't have to be a fan of ​The Golden Girls​ to be a fan of cheesecake — though the two certainly go hand in hand. Whether you identify as a Rose, Blanche, Dorothy, or Sophia, it's undeniable that cheesecake really is one of life's greatest pleasures. We're always excited when new cheesecake varieties hit the shelves at our favorite grocery stores, and thanks to our favorite authority on all of the latest Costco releases, @Costcobuys, we've just been alerted to the lastest Lemon Cheesecake Dessert Cups.

"These are a really tasty dessert and come in reusable cups!" @Costobuys shares in their Instagram post caption. The packaging reads, "Dessert Italiano" and boasts an official-looking "Product of Italy" stamp, awakening our inner Sophia Petrillo.

Each dessert cup is composed of multiple layers of deliciousness, starting off with a crust that's topped with lemon-flavored cheesecake. A real candied lemon peel sits on the confection, bringing the citrus notes to the fore.

These sweet citrusy treats are being sold in packages of six cups for $11.99, making each cup just $2. Be sure to check out the stock at your local Costco to make sure the Golden Girls haven't already gobbled all of these up!

How to make your own lemon cheesecake:

As yummy as these Lemon Cheesecake Dessert Cups look, some of you bakers out there might be eager to make your own at home. Here are a few recipes for you go-getters to try out:

