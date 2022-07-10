If you're all about sweet and spicy flavors, you'll want to check out the newest snack at Trader Joe's ASAP. According to Reddit user @dailywaffleblog, the retailer just released chili pineapple kettle popcorn, and it apparently tastes like spicy Froot Loops.

"The spicy is gentle kick, it doesn't seem to be building up too much so far," explained @dailywaffleblog. "You get a little lime flavor, too. It's definitely more of a sweet cereal thing like Froot Loops, not like sprinkling some Tajin on fresh pineapple. I like it, but suspect this one might be love it or hate it for most people."

Other Reddit users chimed in, agreeing that the snack tastes like spicy Froot Loops. Meanwhile, on Instagram, shoppers compared it to spicy Fruity Pebbles! Needless to say, it sounds intriguing AF.

To get an idea of what the new crunchy snack tastes like, we referred to the ingredients list posted by user @traderjoeslist on Instagram. According to the packaging, it's flavored with cane sugar, sea salt, pineapple powder, lime oil, and chili powder.

The chili pineapple kettle corn is also gluten-free and costs $2.49 per bag. But remember, like all seasonal treats at Trader Joe's, this product won't be around forever. To find the nearest location, visit the Trader Joe's store directory.

How to make chili pineapple kettle corn at home:

If you're unable to find the snack, or if you want to customize the flavors, you can try making it at home. Simply toss plain kettle corn with chili powder, sugar, lime zest, and freeze-dried pineapple powder. Alternatively, you can toss the spiced popcorn with chunks of dried pineapple. Yum.

