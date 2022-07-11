We'll take any excuse to go to a bookstore. There is something comforting about browsing through the shelves with a coffee in hand, being overtaken by that indescribable book smell that makes your heart warm. The experience is half the fun of choosing the next book to add to your stuffed bookshelf.

But when you shop online, you're sacrificing this experience while also inadvertently hurting your local bookstores. These businesses are finding it increasingly challenging to compete in a world of mass market retailers, resulting in many closing their doors for good. Bookshop.org, an ethical online bookstore, is trying to change this, with a deal on the horizon that is too good to resist.

Bookshop.org is encouraging bookworms to visit and support their local bookstores July 12-13, 2022. If you are unable to make it to your local bookstore, the platform is offering free shipping site-wide. Its mission is to help independent bookstores thrive in the world of e-commerce by distributing 80% of all profits to literary businesses. So far, Bookshop.org has donated over $21 million to more than 1,400 bookstores across the United States.

Heading to Bookshop.org is just as easy as heading to another online mass market retailer — and your impact will be much greater.

"Shopping in bookstores in person or using Bookshop.org supports stores, readers, authors, communities, and everyone else who benefits from the culture, advocacy for books, and programming that local bookstores provide," explains Andy Hunter, founder of Bookshop.org. "You can feel great about yourself knowing you're helping create a future where bookstores can thrive."

Consider shopping small and run, don't walk, to your nearest indie bookshop. Happy reading!