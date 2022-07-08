Supergoop! Just Launched Its Very Own SPF-Inspired Ice Cream

Cult-favorite SPF skincare brand Supergoop! created an ice cream that will help you savor the summer season. In collaboration with plant-based, allergen-friendly ice cream brand Sunscoop, and inspired by Supergoop!'s bestselling Glowscreen SPF, the Sweet Sunshine flavor will inspire you to "approach life like the sun is always shining."

Featuring passionfruit, vanilla, ginger, and turmeric, along with pearl powder to mimic Glowscreen's glowy finish, Sweet Sunshine will be available on the Sunscoop website. For $62.99, you can get a four-pint bundle, while $69.99 will get you six pints.

The two women-founded brands will also be giving you the opportunity to try the ice cream — and SPF! — for free. Starting today and through August 14, Supergoop! and Sunscoop will be sending a "Suntruck" to New York City, the Hamptons, Chicago, and Los Angeles, where complimentary sunscreen samples and ice cream scoops will be handed out. In addition to Sweet Sunshine, other Sunscoop flavors will be available.

Here are the Suntruck dates, so you can mark your calendars:

​ New York City: ​ Thursday, July 7 through Monday, July 11 and Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24

​ Thursday, July 7 through Monday, July 11 and Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24 ​ The Hamptons: ​ Thursday, July 14 through Monday, July 18

​ Thursday, July 14 through Monday, July 18 ​ Chicago: ​ Friday, July 29 through Monday, August 1

​ Friday, July 29 through Monday, August 1 ​Los Angeles​: Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14

Most importantly, don't forget to wear your SPF!