This New Aldi Item Is a Perfect Last-Minute July 4th Dessert

As June recedes in our rearview mirror, it's time to cannonball into the depths of the summer and greet July with open arms. There's no better way to kick off the month than to go all out with your Fourth of July celebrations, surrounding yourself with friends, family, fun, and — most importantly — food!

Like so many holidays, the Fourth of July is all about the grub, from hot dogs to popsicles and so much more. While there are countless beloved Fourth of July dishes that are sure to enhance your Independence Day festivities, sometimes opting for an easy, pre-prepared dish is the way to go. Aldi has you covered in that department, having just released a red, white, and blue All-American Cheesecake Sampler.

Shared by Aldi fan Instagram account @aldiforpresident, this cake looks so delicious that we wish it was stocked all year. Not only is it eye-catching and certainly visually on-theme for the Fourth of July, but it contains three different kinds of cheesecake in one. The red sections of the cake are raspberry-flavored, the white is New York-style, and the blue portions taste like blueberries. These assorted varieties make the cake perfect for pleasing a range of partygoers with differing taste preferences.

It's undeniable that cheesecake is a classically American sweet treat suitable for the dessert table at any holiday party. However, the alternating colors and flavors of the All-American Cheesecake Sampler take this particular dessert to the next level. At $12.99 each, this patriotic confection is the perfect last-minute Fourth of July party last course.

The All-American Cheesecake Sampler is a great Fourth of July dessert option, but there are many others, especially for those who want to make something themselves. Plus, there are other July 4th party factors to consider. Here are some other recommendations for this celebratory day: