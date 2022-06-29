Parachute Released a New Color That's Trending for 2022

Who says you can't get cozy in the summertime? Parachute, the cult-favorite, California-cool lifestyle brand, has expanded its collection to include a darker hue: Dusk.
After witnessing the success of this midnight-reminiscent tone on its linens (similar to what happened with its green bedding), the brand has added the trendy color to some fan-favorite products like the duvet cover and robe to create a more moody atmosphere in your home. Plus, you can even match your loungewear to your bedding. What could be more snug than coordinating your slippers with your sheets?
With varying prices ranging between $14 and $220, the entire collection is available online, including Parachute's cozy robe made of Turkish cotton, quick-drying towels, and cushioned slippers featuring terry fabric and ribbed rubber soles.
