This Clever Water Hack Will Make Cooking Easier

Even if you're a seasoned home chef, it's always exciting to discover tips and tricks on the one and only "FoodTok." (However, we'd argue that there's always something new to learn, no matter your experience or skill level!) One such example comes from TikTok user @the_eugefood, who explains how to check if your pan is hot enough for searing.

The technique, which the content creator calls a "secret chef trick," involves placing the pan on a hot burner and adding a splash of water. If the water stays put or simply boils off, the pan isn't ready. But if it separates into droplets that bounce and slide around, it's good to go. From there, you can carefully wipe out the water with a paper towel, add oil, and sear your food as usual.

"This trick is called the Leidenfrost effect," explained @the_eugefood in the comments section. "The pan is so hot that water vapors underneath keep the rest of the water from boiling!"

Also, you can tell if the pan is ​too​ hot if the water "will not leave a puddle in the middle and break into tiny droplets and disperse immediately," says @the_eugefood. Good to know.

Needless to say, we're kind of obsessed with food-related tips and tricks. Happy cooking!