This Genius TikTok Will Make Your Gardening Game More Sustainable

If you're trying to reduce plastic waste at home, buying produce sans packaging is an excellent place to start. However, depending on your location and supermarket, it might be difficult to do just that. In this case, the next best thing is to find ways to reuse plastic produce containers and keep them out of the trash.

As user @newlifestyle notes on TikTok, one option is use them as mini greenhouses. For starters, they have built-in holes, which allows for proper circulation and drainage. The clear plastic material will also let plenty of light come through.

What's more, compared to brand new plastic seed starting trays, they're sturdier and basically free. Not to mention, produce containers are ​so​ much easier to clean than individual tiny pots, which is always a plus in our book.

It's worth noting that large plastic clamshell containers, such as those used to store baked goods, also work great. So fun!

What can you grow in plastic produce containers?

This hack is best for starting seeds that will be transplanted later on. One method is to add a layer of soil to the bottom of the container. If there are holes along the bottom, place the container on a protected surface and plant your seeds in the soil.

Alternatively, you can make seed starting pots out of toilet paper tubes, then arrange them in the container. This will keep the plants separate from each other as they grow. When they're ready to be transplanted, simply pop the seedlings — tubes and all — in the soil, where the cardboard will degrade on its own.

Plastic produce containers are also perfect for growing microgreens. These are vegetables and herbs that are harvested as young seedlings, then eaten as, well, greens! To learn how to grow microgreens, check out our guide right here.