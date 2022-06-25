How to Make Your Toilet Paper Roll Look Hotel-Quality

Contrary to popular belief, hosting guests doesn't always require grand gestures. More often that not, it's the small things that make the biggest difference. One such example is stamping, or sealing, a roll of toilet paper in your guest bathroom.

According to Instagram user @byjillee, the technique involves folding the corners of the loose end into a neat pointed triangle. Next, turn on the faucet for a second, then turn it off so that the opening is slightly wet. Press the triangle area against the faucet opening, which will create a water stamp known as a Pixie stamp.

Aside from the visual appeal, this trick effectively "seals" the end of the toilet paper. This will prevent the roll from unraveling while making it look neat and tidy. It's also ​super​ easy to do.

But why is it called a Pixie stamp, anyway? According to an article by the ​Daily Mail​, the technique was created by Samantha-Jo Stark, owner of Pixie Dust Cleaning Services in the United Kingdom. The trick is particularly popular among DIY and cleaning enthusiasts, and we can see why.

Now, if you don't have a guest bathroom, this hack can still come in handy. Some people use it to seal extra toilet paper rolls before storing them away. This way, you can be sure that the ends won't come loose.

A quick reminder: Make sure the tip of the faucet is clean before trying this hack. This area tends to accumulate mineral deposits and scum, which may transfer onto the toilet paper when you create the stamp. To properly clean a faucet spout, check out our full how-to guide right here.

Other hotel-quality tricks:

Another tip is to fold perfect bed corners, also known as hospital corners. This involves a flat sheet that's folded snugly around the corners of a mattress. The result is a neat and tidy look that's worthy of a fancy hotel.