Costco Officially Added This Item to More of Its Food Courts

If you shop at Costco, you've likely had your fair share of berry smoothies from its iconic food court. And for good reason, too — the drink is delicious! But did you know that Costco warehouses in other parts of the world offer a mango smoothie as well? This includes Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Iceland, just to name a few countries. The beverage was also unavailable in the U.S. ... until recently, that is.

According to user @contentnomad on Reddit, the mango smoothie has officially arrived at a warehouse in Hawaii. As you can imagine, the addition has sparked jealously from people on the U.S. mainland. "I wish they had it here!" said a person in Idaho. "Southern California has no such thing," noted another shopper.

However, it's worth noting that the mango smoothie at this particular location ​replaced​ the berry version, according to @contentnomad. This means the latter is no longer available at the warehouse. We can't help but wonder if this is a temporary switch for the summer months or if Costco is considering replacing the berry smoothie completely.

Either way, the fact that the mango smoothie has arrived at a U.S. warehouse is promising. Here's to hoping that the drink will be sold in more states one day!

What do Costco food courts serve around the world?

In addition to mango smoothies, there are plenty of menu items that can only be found at Costco in other countries. For example, in South Korea, the Costco warehouses serve bulgogi bake and bulgogi pizza. (For those unfamiliar with bulgogi, it's traditional South Korean dish. It consists of thin slices of beef or pork that's been marinated and barbecued.) Meanwhile, in Mexico, you can find canelones and strudel de manzana, or apple strudel, in the food course. Yum!