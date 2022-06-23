Aimee Song's Etsy Collab Is All About Dramatic Details

In Etsy's latest creator collab, fashion blogger and Song of Style founder Aimee Song has co-created her very own home decor, lifestyle, and nursery collection. Featuring 14 of her favorite Etsy sellers, Song utilized her interior architecture background and life as a new mom to help design the collection of items ranging from table lamps and sconces to baby mobiles. You can shop it all here.
Video of the Day
"Over the past five months, I have been collaborating with 14 Etsy artisans to co-create a limited-edition home and living collection," Song writes on Instagram. "Each piece is a representation of me, my personal style, and the unbelievable craftsmanship of Etsy sellers."