Aimee Song's Etsy Collab Is All About Dramatic Details

By Anna Gragert June 23, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

In Etsy's latest creator collab, fashion blogger and Song of Style founder Aimee Song has co-created her very own home decor, lifestyle, and nursery collection. Featuring 14 of her favorite Etsy sellers, Song utilized her interior architecture background and life as a new mom to help design the collection of items ranging from table lamps and sconces to baby mobiles. You can shop it all here.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"Over the past five months, I have been collaborating with 14 Etsy artisans to co-create a limited-edition home and living collection," Song writes on Instagram. "Each piece is a representation of me, my personal style, and the unbelievable craftsmanship of Etsy sellers."

1. Jeremyayerspottery's White and Brown Striped Mug, $60

Advertisement

See More Photos

2. HannahSimpsonStudio's Crawling Table Lamp, $638.79

See More Photos

3. EpalladioCeramics' Ceramic Pitcher and Four Cups Set, $347.95

Advertisement

See More Photos

4. HueyLightshop's Venus Sconce, $289.66

See More Photos

5. Aoaolab's Achi Table, $5,523.03

Advertisement

See More Photos

6. FeltStoryUA's Safari Baby Mobile, $135

See More Photos

7. MrhomeLT's Wooden Table And Chair Set, $419.75

Advertisement

See More Photos

8. Aysunayco's M33C Black Matte Candle Holder, $290

See More Photos

9. Omoloko's Leaf Playmat (27 by 39 inches), $99

See More Photos

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy