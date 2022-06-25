The Hottest U.S. Zip Codes so Far in 2022

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

Despite the chaos that is the current housing market, people are still buying homes. Many are even moving to new states and cities, and according to Opendoor's current data, a lot of it has to do with the weather. "From Winter Garden, Florida, to San Diego, California, the vast majority [of the hottest zip codes] are located in cities that boast warm weather year-round," reads the company's blog post.

Opendoor has specifically taken a look at the first six months of 2022, to find out the leading zip codes that drew in buyers across the U.S. thus far in 2022. These are the top 20:

Clarksville, TN - 37042 (Nashville) Celebration, FL - 34747 (Orlando) Yukon, OK - 73099 (Oklahoma City) New Braunfels, TX - 78130 (San Antonio) Loganville, GA - 30052 (Atlanta) Leander, TX - 78641 (Austin) Katy, TX - 77494 (Houston) Forney, TX - 75126 (Dallas) Katy, TX - 77493 (San Antonio) Cypress, TX - 77433 (Houston) San Antonio, TX - 78253 (San Antonio) Kissimmee, FL - 34746 (Orlando) Lehi, UT - 84043 (Salt Lake City) San Diego, CA - 92101 (San Diego) Aubrey, TX - 76227 (Dallas) San Antonio, TX - 78245 (San Antonio) Maricopa, AZ - 85138 (Phoenix) San Antonio, TX - 78254 (San Antonio) Winter Garden, FL - 34787 (Orlando) Bonita Springs, FL - 34135 (Southwest FL)

What is it about Clarksville that draws in a crowd? According to Opendoor, the area has topped the charts of the trendiest places to live in America. It has a small-town feel, but is close to Nashville. It also doesn't hurt that the city boasts more affordable home prices.

Texas is another popular spot for movers in 2022. In fact, three San Antonio zip codes appear on the above list. Seen as more affordable than Dallas and Austin, San Antonio has a cost of living 8% lower than the national average. For several years, the job industry has also flourished there.

If you're thinking about moving in the near future, perhaps you should pay a visit to one of America's hottest zip codes. After all, they're popular for a reason.