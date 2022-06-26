This Front Door Color Can Sell Homes for $6,449 More

When looking to sell your home, it comes standard to make a few choice improvements to increase the resale value and make it more attractive to prospective buyers. From easy reno projects like upgrading your kitchen cabinet hardware to more significant home upgrades like installing heated floors, strategic home makeovers can see major returns. But did you know that something as simple as the color of your front door can also have an effect on your home's resale value?

It's true! According to a new study by the experts at Zillow, the color of a house's front door can make a difference of thousands of dollars.

Zillow surveyed prospective home buyers for the study, randomly assigning images of front doors painted one of 11 colors, all with the same exact interior. Each color then received a score based on buyers' perception of the home, their likelihood of buying the home, and the price they would be willing to pay for it.

The results? Don't paint your front door millennial pink (if you're planning on selling it, that is!). Zillow found that homes with black front doors have the potential to sell for as much as $6,449 more than similar homes on the market, while slate blue front doors could fetch an average of $1,537 more. Olive green was another popular choice, with recent and prospective buyers willing to pay an estimated $969 more for a home with this front door color.

Meanwhile, the inverse can be said for millennial pink and cement gray front doors. Zillow found that homes with pale pink front doors could sell for an estimated $6,516 less than expected, with some study participants describing those homes as "kind of shabby looking." As for cement gray, it received the lowest overall score.

While it's well-known that a house's front door is a key factor in its overall look and feel, the impact of the front door color on a house's resale value can't be ignored.

