How IKEA Bread Boxes Were Turned Into a Gorgeous Nightstand

If there's one trend we will never get tired of, it's IKEA hacks. Nothing brings us more joy than seeing clever DIYers take affordable, classic IKEA products and turn them into personalized pieces of custom furniture. It truly is an art form. And thanks to Dengarden, we are now admiring an IKEA hack that shows bread boxes becoming a stunning nightstand.

This particular IKEA DIY is courtesy of TikTok user @diyonabudgetofficial, whose video has an astounding nine million views and almost 500,000 likes. They started out with two of IKEA's Magasin bread bins. Unfortunately, this item is not currently available on the brand's U.S. site, so you might have to do some digging to find it on eBay or Facebook Marketplace.

After vertically gluing the bread bins together so they open in the front, @diyonabudgetofficial tapes off the top and bottom edge of the bins using painter's tape. Next, they paint only the center of the bins with Rust-oleum's furniture paint in a chalky ink blue finish (a similar shade available on Amazon is coastal blue).

Once the painter's tape is peeled off, gold hairpin legs — they look like these five-inch Sopicoz legs on Amazon, which come in a four-pack for $23.99 — are drilled into the bottom of the piece. And that's it! Now you have what one commenter calls a "bread-side table."

"You'll never wake up on the wrong side of the bread now," adds another user.

