Score Modern Furniture on a Budget During Castlery’s 4th of July Sale

By Pauline Lacsamana June 21, 2022
If you're on the hunt for modern and affordable furniture, Castlery is a Hunker favorite. Between testing (and approving) its studio-friendly loveseat and spotlighting its highly rated CB2 bouclé chair dupe, the home brand has plenty of editor-approved picks to choose from. And if you've been eyeing any pieces from the site, there's never been a better time to shop since the Castlery is slashing prices so you can score some of the best prices of the season.

From now until July 4, Castlery is offering up to 30% off its eye-catching collections during its Fourth of July sale. Whether you're looking for a brand new sofa or chic outdoor furniture pieces, you'll be glad you didn't miss these deals.

Check out our top picks from the Castlery sale below.

1. Castlery Amber Bouclé Swivel Chair, $599 $539

2. Castlery Seb Extendable Dining Table, $899 $799

3. Castlery Tana Chaise Sectional Sofa, $1,799 $1,439

4. Castlery Pebble Loveseat, $999 $849

5. Castlery Sorrento Sofa, Lounge Chair, and Coffee Table Set, $2,047 $1,629

6. Castlery Todd Extended Sectional Chaise Sofa, $3,469 $2,769

7. Castlery Mico Rattan Armchair With Stool, $628 $599

8. Castlery Seb Desk, $749 $669

9. Castlery Rio Teak Dining Table With Chairs, $2,098 $1,699

10. Castlery Madison Leather Armchair With Ottoman, $1,838 $1,749

