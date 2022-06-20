This Trick Lets You Make Microwavable Rice Without Plastic Pouches

Image Credit: Hanasaki/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

You can't deny the convenience of microwavable rice, especially if you live alone. The same goes if you don't have the mobility to prepare rice on the stovetop. The only catch? Microwavable rice tends to be packaged in plastic pouches, which can be a bummer if you're trying to reduce waste at home.

Well, you'll be happy to know that it's possible to make rice in the microwave sans plastic. The trick is to use to a Stasher bag — a microwave-friendly silicone bag used to store food — instead of a plastic pouch.

In a recent TikTok video, user @brightly.eco explains how to do it. To start, add water and oil to the bag. (You can also use broth or melted butter.) Follow with rinsed rice, then seal the bag, leaving a small hole in the middle. Microwave for 10 to 15 minutes, and just like that, you'll have freshly made rice!

And in case you're wondering, yes — this is totally safe to do. That's because Stasher bags are made of food-grade silicone, meaning it's non-toxic and safe to contact food. In fact, you can use Stasher bags to cook food using many methods, including sous vide and steaming.

To learn how to make microwavable rice in a Stasher bag, check out @brightly.eco's video on TikTok. You can also view the written steps on the Stasher website.

What else can you microwave in a Stasher bag?

As it turns out, you can also make microwavable popcorn in a Stasher bag. Simply add a handful of kernels to a bag, microwave for three minutes, and you'll have a bag of popped popcorn minus the plastic packaging.

From there, you can toss the popcorn with melted butter or oil, as well as your favorite spices. So easy!