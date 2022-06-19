This New Sam's Club Snack Is Inspired by a Popular Breakfast

Image Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

When it comes to trail mix, you can usually expect ingredients like nuts, dried fruit, and chocolate candies. But have you ever tried a breakfast-inspired mix? Well, if you have a membership at Sam's Club, you'll be able to do just that.

As user @samsclub_doesitagain recently shared on Instagram, the warehouse just released a snack called Nutty Banana French Toast Trail Mix. It's produced by Member's Mark, Sam's Club in-house brand.

So, what does the trail mix include? According to the Sam's Club website, it consists of "walnuts, roasted almonds, banana chips, French toast squares, maple clusters, and yogurt chips." It also contains six grams of protein per half cup, making it an excellent snack for staving off hunger between meals.

One 20-ounce bag is available for $8.48, though the exact price might vary by location. It also appears the snack is a limited-edition item, so it won't be around forever. If you're interested in the French toast trail mix, be sure to stop by your local Sam's Club soon.

How to make DIY French toast trail mix:

If you don't live near a Sam's Club, or if you don't have a membership, you can try recreating the trail mix at home.

To start, you will need:

Walnuts

Roasted almonds

Yogurt chips

Banana chips

Next, to make something similar to French toast squares, refer to your favorite crouton recipe. But instead of using savory ingredients, toss the cubed bread with melted butter, cinnamon, and brown sugar. Alternatively, you can follow this recipe for cinnamon toast croutons by Good Cheap Eats.

As for the maple clusters? Try this recipe for maple nut clusters by Simply Jillicious. Another option is to make granola with oats and maple syrup.

Toss everything together and store the mixture in an air-tight container. Enjoy!