If you're all about home decor dupes, we've got some exciting news for you. Aldi (yes, the grocery store) is now offering machine-washable rugs that are similar to Ruggable pieces, but for ​so​ much less.

For those unfamiliar with Ruggable, it's a brand that specializes in rugs that can be cleaned in a washing machine. It's also super popular, especially in the realm of social media and home decor blogs. The only catch? Ruggable rugs cost between $119 to $700 or more, depending on the size and style.

However, if you happen to be looking for a 5-foot-by-7-foot washable rug, the Aldi version might be just what you need. The item — which is created by Huntington Home — is foldable, washable, and priced at just $49.99! On the other hand, the 5-foot-by-7-food rugs cost at least $209 at Ruggable.

Plus, the Aldi dupes are resistant to staining, fading, and skidding. They're also available in four different designs, which mimic the vibes of Ruggable pieces. You can view them on the Aldi website.

Where to buy the Aldi Ruggable dupe:

If you're looking to buy the Ruggable dupe at Aldi, check out the Aldi Store Locator to find a location near you. It's also a good idea to call ahead to make sure the specific style you want is in stock. After all, as with many Aldi products, the rug will likely be sold a for a limited time.

Other new Aldi products:

While you're shopping at Aldi, keep an eye out for the following new items:

And if you're looking for an outdoor rug? Aldi has one, too. In addition to the machine-washable indoor rug, the retailer is currently offering 6-foot-by-9-foot outdoor rug in dark gray, gray, and brown. It costs just $19.99.