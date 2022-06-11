Costco Just Released Brand New Mini Cakes for Summer

Image Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/GettyImages See More Photos

It's always exciting to see what the bakery section at Costco releases throughout the year. The warehouse, after all, is known for offering tasty seasonal goodies at affordable prices. So, when we heard Costco recently unveiled a new treat for summer, we were pretty stoked.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

According to Instagram user @costcohotfinds, the retailer is now offering mini raspberry cakes with buttercream icing. The mini white cakes — which are more like giant cupcakes — contain chunks of real raspberries. The buttercream icing is ​also​ blended with raspberries, so you can be sure that this dessert is bursting with berry flavor.

Advertisement

Finally, the mini cakes are garnished with white chocolate shavings. In other words, they sound like an actual dream.

Like most treats at Costco, the mini raspberry cakes caused quite the stir on social media. On @costcohotfinds' Instagram post, one user said, "That's it, I'm getting a Costco card." Meanwhile, on Reddit, shoppers have expressed their love for the mini raspberry cakes, noting that their texture is very moist.

Advertisement

The new bakery product costs just $8.99 for a package of six mini cakes. However, keep in mind that it's a seasonal item, so it won't be around forever. It might not also be available at all warehouses.

Before heading to your local Costco, consider calling ahead to make sure the treat is in stock. For reference, the item number is 1655331.

Advertisement

Other new products at Costco:

While you're visiting the warehouse, keep an eye out for the following items:

Personally, we can't wait to stock up on the Kirkland Signature sangria and rosé. Needless to say, Costco has your summer menu sorted!