This Easy Hack Lets You Make Microwave Popcorn Without the Waste

When it comes to snacks, you can't deny the sheer convenience of microwave popcorn. The only catch? It's sold in packaging that, unfortunately, isn't recyclable. This can be a major bummer if you're trying to limit your waste in the kitchen.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

But as it turns out, it's possible to microwave popcorn without adding to the landfill. In a recent TikTok video, user @brightly.eco shows us how to do just that using a Stasher bag. Simply place kernels in the bag, then microwave it using the "popcorn" setting for about three minutes.

If you're unfamiliar with Stasher, it's a brand that creates reusable silicone bags in myriad sizes and colors. The bags are known for their durability and versatility, as they can be used in the freezer, microwave, and oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. They can even be filled with food and submerged in boiling water, too.

Advertisement

It's worth noting that, in order for this technique to be totally waste-free, you'll need to pick up kernels at a bulk refill store. Otherwise, you can purchase a jar of kernels at the grocery store, then reuse the container.

Advertisement

Of course, you can also simply prepare popcorn in a pot on the stovetop. This option is ideal if you're unable to buy a Stasher bag or if you don't have a microwave. However, if you prefer the convenience of microwave popcorn, it's definitely worth pocketing this hack.

Other ways to reduce waste:

If you're looking for other ways to increase sustainability at home, consider these tips and tricks:

With these techniques in mind, you can make the most out of what you have — and ultimately, reduce how much waste you produce at home.