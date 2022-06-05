If you're all about nutty snacks, you're going to love the newest snack at Costco. According to Instagram user @costco_doesitagain, the bulk warehouse is now offering a the Hoody's Almond Lovers Mix , which is perfect for ... well, almond lovers.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The product features not one ... not two ... but ​five​ types of dressed-up almonds. Some nuts are blanched, roasted, and coconut-flavored, while others are covered in dark or white chocolate. (Hello, sweet and salty flavors!) What's more, the tub weighs an impressive two pounds.

Unsurprisingly, Costco fans are going nutty over the snack. "So good! I'm not even a big coconut fan and thought these were amazing," shared one user on Instagram. "This is SO good. Everyone loved it and it was gone in a flash!" exclaimed another person.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, the Hoody's Almond Lovers Mix is not available on the Costco website. However, if you have a Costco membership, it's certainly worth stopping by your local warehouse to see if the mix is in stock.

Advertisement

While you're at it, keep an eye out for the Hoody's Peanut Butter Chocolate Mix too. This versions features a mouthwatering combo of peanuts, Reese's Pieces, milk chocolate peanut butter cups, pretzel nuggets filled with peanut butter, peanut butter-flavored drops, ​and​ dark chocolate chips.

Clearly, Hoody's knows a thing or two about making delicious nut mixes!

Advertisement

Other new products at Costco:

Recently, we shared the news that Costco is offering the Junior's Celebration Layer Cake. The colorful confection, which weighs nearly three pounds, consists of rainbow layers of vanilla cake and vanilla buttercream. The whole cake is also covered with rainbow sprinkles.

If you love fruity alcoholic drinks, check out the Kirkland Signature Spanish sangria, which is currently back in stock. The boozy beverage costs just $6.99 and would be perfect with fresh fruit.