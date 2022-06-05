Image Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/GettyImages

It goes without saying that Trader Joe's is a gold mine for delicious snacks. In the past few weeks alone, the retailer has released treats like Buffalo-style seasoned almonds and mini maple-flavored pancake puffs, just to name a few. And according to users on Reddit, we can now add lentil and chickpea crisps to the list.

The item is known as papadums, a traditional Indian snack. According to Tarla Dalal, Indian food writer and chef, papadums are thin, wafer-like breads made of lentil flour. However, depending on the region, they can be made with other legume flours (like black bean flour) and rice flour. The snacks are also known as pappadams or papads.

At Trader Joe's, the papadums are made with a base of lentil chickpea flour. They're also made with simple ingredients, as they contain rice brain oil, baking soda, salt, and cumin — that's it! The papadums are also about the size of chips, making them perfect for dipping into yummy sauces.

To top it off, the Trader Joe's lentil and chickpea crisps are gluten-free and vegan, so they're ideal for various diets. According to users on Reddit, one bag costs $2.69, though the price might vary by location. People have reported finding them next to the pita chips at Trader Joe's.

What to eat with Trader Joe's lentil and chickpea crisps:

Although many shoppers are loving the snack as is, you can try pairing it with condiments like hummus, chutney, and mint yogurt sauce. Another option is to pair it with your favorite Indian meals, such as lentil soup.

Other new Trader Joe's products:

The beloved supermarket has brought back several products for the summer season. This includes its sparkling pineapple juice, which is made with real juice (and not concentrate). The grocery store also re-released its tangerine cream bars, which are made with vanilla ice cream wrapped in tangerine-orange sorbet.