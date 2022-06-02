The Best Deals You Can Score During the Very First Walmart+ Weekend Sale

Amazon Prime Day isn't the only major sale to watch out for this year — Walmart+ Weekend is here with exclusive discounts that'll make you want to get a Walmart membership ASAP. Here's everything you need to know about the first-ever Walmart+ Weekend sale.
What Is Walmart+ Weekend?
Walmart+ Weekend is a three-day online sale with discounts across all categories for customers part of the retailer's premium membership, Walmart+. During the sale, Walmart+ members can score some of the best deals of the year on tech, toys, furniture, cleaning gadgets, small kitchen appliances, and so much more, while supplies last. It's the perfect time to get everything you need for summer refresh or get an extra head start on holiday shopping (it'll be here before you know it).
Don't have a membership? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get in on the sale. Just make sure to cancel before the trial is over, or you can keep it and pay $12.95 per month (or $98 per year) to get access to benefits all year long.
When Is Walmart+ Weekend?
Walmart+ Weekend officially kicks off on Thursday, June 2 at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST and runs through Sunday, June 5 at 4 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. Just like Amazon Prime Day, it's a quick sales event that you don't want to miss.