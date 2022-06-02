The Best Deals You Can Score During the Very First Walmart+ Weekend Sale

By Pauline Lacsamana June 2, 2022
Amazon Prime Day isn't the only major sale to watch out for this year — Walmart+ Weekend is here with exclusive discounts that'll make you want to get a Walmart membership ASAP. Here's everything you need to know about the first-ever Walmart+ Weekend sale.

What Is Walmart+ Weekend?

Walmart+ Weekend is a three-day online sale with discounts across all categories for customers part of the retailer's premium membership, Walmart+. During the sale, Walmart+ members can score some of the best deals of the year on tech, toys, furniture, cleaning gadgets, small kitchen appliances, and so much more, while supplies last. It's the perfect time to get everything you need for summer refresh or get an extra head start on holiday shopping (it'll be here before you know it).

Don't have a membership? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get in on the sale. Just make sure to cancel before the trial is over, or you can keep it and pay $12.95 per month (or $98 per year) to get access to benefits all year long.

When Is Walmart+ Weekend?

Walmart+ Weekend officially kicks off on Thursday, June 2 at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST and runs through Sunday, June 5 at 4 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. Just like Amazon Prime Day, it's a quick sales event that you don't want to miss.

The Best Walmart+ Weekend Deals of 2022

1. Tineco iFloor Complete Cordless Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum Floor Cleaner, $199.99 $170

2. iRobot Roomba i1+ Robot Vacuum, $599.99 $347

3. Gourmia 8-Quart Air Fryer, $99 $59

4. Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $89 $49

5. Pit Boss 700FB Wood Fired Pellet Grill, $499.99 $327

6. Hillsdale Larissa Sofa, $450 $349

7. Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier for Extra-Large Rooms, $299.99 $189.99

8. Costway 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier, $619.99 $269.99

9. Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $349.95 $219.99

10. Costway Goplus 1100W Folding Treadmill, $499.99 $272.99

11. AICOOK Juicer Extractor, $199.99 $49.75

12. BOSSCARE Assembled Massage Chair Recliner, $1,199 $899

13. Costway 7.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $269.99 $109.99

14. AIRMSEN AE-TDQR03 Portable Countertop Dishwasher, $449.99 $335.99

15. GEVI Silver Stainless Steel Espresso Machine, $279.99 $127.99

16. Costway Inflatable Water Slide Kids Bounce House Castle Splash Pool, $779.99 $239.99

