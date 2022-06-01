1stDibs Is Auctioning Off Cake-Inspired Chairs From an Iconic Restaurant

Odds are you've seen the London restaurant Sketch on Instagram. After all, how could you forget an eatery that has toilets shaped like pods? However, Sketch recently underwent a redesign at the hands of architect India Mahdavi (who also created the original space) and artist Yinka Shonibare, in which its notable pink interiors got a yellow makeover.

Before Sketch's transformation, you could find plush pink armchairs surrounded by 250 David Shrigley drawings. Also designed by Mahdavi, the seats were inspired by Charlotte cake, which is surrounded by ladyfinger cookies. Now, 1stDibs has 60 of the chairs available for auction, which will allow interested shoppers to take home a piece of one of the most Instagrammed restaurants.

On June 1-7, 30 of the Charlotte Chairs will be auctioned off. The second batch, another 30, will be released from June 8-14. Each chair will be auctioned individually with starting bids of $100.

Whether you've visited Sketch in person or have admired the restaurant's aesthetic from afar, now is the chance to bring a piece of it into your own interior. And hey, even if you're not a fan of the eatery, who could resist a whimsical chair that's essentially a piece of cake?