This IKEA and LEGO-Inspired Hack Creates the Perfect Kid's Bed

We're hard-pressed to think of a more universally beloved toy than LEGOs — and now, giant LEGOs — and the following DIY LEGO bed project from Swedish home decor crafter @designbycecilia of @playfulrooms helps prove just that.

It's no wonder an interior designer who hails from Sweden would create a LEGO-inspired children's bed that uses building blocks from IKEA, given both LEGO and IKEA's Scandinavian roots. Love and appreciation for LEGO and IKEA is almost part of Nordic DNA, and Cecilia is clearly no exception with this creative design.

Cecilia's interior design expertise was sought out by fellow Swedes Anna-Maria Alling and Morgan Alling of @villadahlalling, who have welcomed them into their home to transform their upstairs and basement, including all four of their children's bedrooms. This LEGO bed is the focal point of their son Edvin's room, setting the bar high for what Cecilia will design for the other three kids.

Using a modular, Tetris-esque puzzle of reworked IKEA shelving units from the Platsa system and Fonnes drawers, Cecilia constructed the custom loft bed structure flush against one of Edvin's bedroom walls with ample built-in storage. They added the LEGO look to the facade of these pieces by carefully adhering large circular discs to their faces that are reminiscent of the pegs that allow real LEGO blocks to snap together.

The dusty blue and pale yellow color palette Cecilia opted for is more subdued and natural than that of traditional LEGO pieces, which are often bright primary colors. This unexpected choice adds a sophistication and sense of calm to Edvin's room that is sure to elicit some sweet dreams.

